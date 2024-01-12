How executives can manage pressure like the LSU championship baseball team

Talk about pressure. In June of 2023, the LSU baseball team stared down an eight-game schedule to win the College World Series. For fans, the stakes became even higher after Florida’s record-setting win in Game 2 of the finals.

But the process of winning the national championship isn’t all that far off from being successful in the corporate world, Coach Jay Johnson will be the first to say.

From the first practice of the season, Johnson kept his team of 19- to 22-year-olds focused on the task at hand, not the end goal. “We emphasized continuous improvement, and talked a lot about focusing on the process, not the results,” he says. “By having a solid process, you’ll get the results that you’re wanting.”

In Business Report’s January edition, Johnson offers his insights to leading a team in a highly competitive environment.

One of his secrets? Do common things in an uncommon way.

“In baseball, that’s pitchers throwing strikes, hitters managing the strike zone and defense controlling the ball,” he says.”Those are simple things. But if we do those fundamentals in an uncommon way, we’re going to be successful. There are fundamental elements to every successful business that must be done at a high level. And if you do that, you function at a high level.”

Read the rest of Johnson’s insights on succeeding in a high-stakes environment. And get insights from 23 other business and community leaders on a variety of topics in Business Report’s January cover feature, “24 Leadership Insights for 2024.“





