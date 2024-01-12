How executives can foster a growth mindset like Brandon Landry

As a former college athlete, Brandon Landry’s goal when he first opened Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was simply to make payroll and not go broke.

Two decades after first opening the doors to his restaurant, Walk-On’s has grown to nearly 90 franchise locations across 16 states—as well as leading to a spin-off restaurant.

Keeping a positive mindset is critically important, Landry says.

“Your team feeds off that,” he says. “If you feel you can make your company grow, go do it. You don’t have to have approval from others or peers. Also, be authentic and true to yourself. Being yourself is what made your business work in the first place.”

In Business Report’s January edition, Landry discusses the evolution of his growth mindset since the restaurant’s founding.

“The concept has grown and matured with us,” Landry says. “We took a lot of risks in the beginning, but we had the mindset that it was OK to make mistakes, and that when we did make a mistake, we would correct it and figure out the right way to do it.”

Read the rest of Langry’s insights on fostering a growth mindset. And get insights from 23 other business and community leaders on a variety of topics in Business Report’s January cover feature, “24 Leadership Insights for 2024.“