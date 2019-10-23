How did the I-10 widening project price tag swell from $350M to $1.1B?

Initial estimates for the proposed widening of Interstate 10 through Baton Rouge put the cost at $350 milion, but an environmental assessment released yesterday carried a much more dramatic potential price tag: $1.1 billion. How did that happen?

One issue is the scope of the project: It has expanded. Initial plans called for widening the interstate from the base of the Mississippi Bridge to the I-10/I-12 split, but the miles to be widened now extend further westward.

The $1.1 billion price tag covers construction in West Baton Rouge Parish, starting at La. 415, as well as improvements on the east and west approaches to the Mississippi River Bridge. The previous $350 million estimate was only for the segment from I-110 to the I-10/I-12 split, says DOTD spokesman Rodney Mallett.

“During the (environmental) process, it was determined that it would be more beneficial to replace the elevated structures from I-110 to the I-10/I-12 split, which have reached their useful life and are in need of replacement, thereby increasing the cost,” Mallett says. “This will ensure the long-term sustainability of this corridor while minimizing the impacts to the traveling public.”

He also pointed to the planned replacements of the Capitol Lakes bridges and the Perkins-Acadian bridge as additional cost drivers.

Mallett says the $350 million is the GARVEE bond funding that’s available to start the project and that a significant portion of the widening project will be covered by those funds.

“The GARVEE bond approach will allow for the next phase of construction to be covered as the first series of bonds are repaid,” Mallett says.

A timeline for the project hasn’t been released, but construction on the proposed College Drive flyover exit should begin next year.

Two public hearings are being held for the project next month, in Port Allen and Baton Rouge, to gather community feedback for the plans.

Downtown Development District Executive Director Davis Rhorer says he’s gone through the assessment, which was quietly published onto the DOTD website Tuesday morning, and didn’t see anything detrimental for downtown or Beauregard Town.

He is excited to see plans for multi-use paths that will stretch to Dalrymple Drive included. There is also a component to open the Polk Street Park to become more accessible towards Dalrymple Drive and the City-Brooks Community Park.

Neal Hendrick, owner of Zippy’s Burritos, Tacos & More, is concerned about how the construction will impact Perkins Overpass-area businesses, specifically the periodic closure of Perkins Road for construction.

“We want to make sure they do something, either build an underbridge or do something, to keep traffic flowing because that’s essential to our business,” Hendrick says. “The parking is going to be tough, but if everyone loses the 15,000 to 20,000 passing cars, we’re all going to be in a lot of trouble.”