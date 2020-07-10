How Cameron Jackson got started on Millennial Park mixed-use development 

A Baton Rouge native, Cameron Jackson moved to Houston during childhood before football took him to Liberty University in Virginia. After two years, he transferred to Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina. It was during his time in South Carolina where he began dipping his toes into the world of entrepreneurship.

Following graduation last year, Jackson visited Jamaica and it was there he got the idea for his Baton Rouge venture, Business Report details in the latest entrepreneur feature. Jackson saw how developers on the island had refurbished shipping containers for restaurants, homes, bars and retail businesses. He had received some family land on Florida Boulevard from his father roughly two years ago and decided it was an opportune spot, about a block away from Baton Rouge General-Mid City, to test the concept.

The former football safety moved to Baton Rouge late last year to begin developing the property into Millennial Park, a retail and restaurant park made of shipping containers, funded with money from a clothing line he launched in college and real estate investments.

