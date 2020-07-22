Hilton Capitol Center files notice for nearly 100 layoffs

The Hilton Capitol Center, located on Lafayette Street downtown, has filed a WARN notice with the Louisiana Workforce Commission saying it is laying off nearly 100 employees this fall.

Notice was issued Friday that 93 employees would be laid off, effective Sept. 20.

Hotel staff referred questions to their corporate human resources vice president, Kimberly Houston, who could not be reached for more information before this morning’s deadline.

Hotels, like many businesses in the hospitality sector, have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic through stay-at-home orders, travel restrictions and customer fears about the virus that have sent bookings plummeting. However, in a sign of returning consumer confidence, local hotel bookings the past two weeks were comparable to those in 2019.

The Hilton notice is one of the few from Baton Rouge filed with the LWC since the pandemic began in March.