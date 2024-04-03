Bank of Zachary: Number one asset will always be its people and its ties to the community

Community investment is at the heart of the Bank of Zachary.

The oldest chartered bank headquartered in East Baton Rouge Parish, the Bank of Zachary opened the doors of its first location on Main Street in 1904 and has done business as the “Bank of Zachary Way” ever since.

“Our primary mission is to improve our community by meeting its financial needs and by being a responsible productive member of that community,” President and CEO Mark Marionneaux says. “Recognizing that the extent of our ability to enhance our community is dependent on our profitability, the bank has continued to reinvest in the communities we serve for years.”

While COVID-19 presented the banking world with many challenges, it also provided community banks like the Bank of Zachary with remarkable opportunities through the federal PPP program. Community banks were able to show how reliable they were to their communities during a period of uncertainty and instability.

AT A GLANCE Top executives: Mark Marionneaux, President & CEO; Russell Blanchard, Chief Financial Officer; Brent Bradley, Chief Administrative Officer; Loretta Barber, Senior VP Deposit Operations; Sam James, Senior VP Enterprise Risk Management & Deposit Operations; Joshua Prejean, Senior VP Loan Production Phone: 225.654.2701 Address: 4743 Main St., Zachary, LA 70791 Website: bankofzachary.com

The bank opened a new Watson branch in 2020—its first since the 1970s. The momentum led to the opening of an in-school bank branch at Central Private School in 2022 and two new full-service branches in St. Francisville and Central in 2023. The Bank of Zachary also plans to open an in-school branch at Zachary High School this fall. “We’re always looking for the right opportunity to share our passion for community banking … banking the way that we do business,” Marionneaux says. “If there’s an opportunity for us to expand into a neighboring community, we absolutely want to evaluate that. We’re not turning our back on any good opportunities.”

Read the full story