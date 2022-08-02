Instagram’s walking back of changes shows failure isn’t always the enemy

For the second time in seven days, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, addressed the controversy around some of the recent changes to the app, Inc. reports.

The company has faced intense pushback over its shift to showing users content from outside of the group of accounts they follow, using an updated recommendation algorithm. That shift came along with a push to compete with TikTok by highlighting Reels, Instagram’s copycat short-form video feature. Driving these changes was the fact that the company was losing advertising dollars and user attention to TikTok. However, it has since begun walking back these adjustments because of loyalists’ reactions.

But, Mosseri’s response to users’ complaints about changes on the platform highlights something every business should learn.

“I’m glad we took a risk—if we’re not failing every once in a while, we’re not thinking big enough or bold enough,” Mosseri says.

There is a lot you can say about Instagram’s attempt to copy TikTok, but you have to give Mosseri credit—he’s right. No one wants to fail, but the truth is that if you never fail, you’re just not trying hard enough at anything that matters. Read the full story.