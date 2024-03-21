Gov. Landry’s public defender board set to meet with three seats still empty

Less than 24 hours before its scheduled first meeting, Gov. Jeff Landry’s new Public Defender Oversight Board does not have a clear roster of members, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

As of Thursday, three of the nine board members had not been named. The public defender office quietly gave notice of the meeting Thursday on its website, posting an agenda saying the board will discuss “Jeff Landry’s Nomination of State Public Defender” at the meeting.

Landry tapped current state public defender Rémy Starns for that job but the appointment must still be approved by the public defender board.

Kate Kelly, Landry’s spokesperson, says it’s up to the board to decide whether to confirm Starns at its first meeting.

