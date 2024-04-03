Gov. Landry wants harsh penalties for student-athletes absent during national anthem

Gov. Jeff Landry has called on Louisiana’s higher education boards to adopt policies that would take away scholarships from athletes who are not present during the national anthem at the start of a contest, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Landry’s proposal stems from a viral clip from Monday’s LSU-Iowa women’s basketball game that brought attention to the LSU squad’s absence during the national anthem. During a news conference, LSU coach Kim Mulkey said the absence was not intentional.

“It is time that all college boards, including Regent [sic], put a policy in place that student athletes be present for the national anthem or risk their athletic scholarship! This is a matter of respect that all collegiate coaches should instill,” Landry posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Landry’s proposal comes days after Sen. Mike Fesi, R-Houma, introduced a bill that would give the governor further control over higher education. The bill would grant the governor the sole power to appoint the chairs of each of Louisiana’s higher education governing boards as well as the commissioner of higher education.

