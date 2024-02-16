Gov. Landry declares a state of emergency over lack of police officers 

Gov. Jeff Landry signed an executive order earlier today declaring a state of emergency over the shortage of police officers across the state.

The Louisiana Sheriff’s Association estimates that Louisiana sheriffs’ offices are down about 1,800 deputies statewide, resulting in record-low employment and an increase in response time, WAFB-TV reports.

In his announcement, Landry says the shortage of officers is a direct factor in increased crime. The declaration is in line with Landry’s tough-on-crime campaigning and comes just days before the start of a special legislative session he called for lawmakers to pass policies related to crime reduction.