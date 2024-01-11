Gov. Jeff Landry officially endorses Trump for president

New Louisiana Republican Gov. Jeff Landry endorsed Donald Trump in his White House comeback bid Thursday, cementing what has been a longtime close relationship with the former president and his family, reports USA Today Network.

“The great people of Louisiana overwhelmingly voted for (Trump) twice, and I stand with them,” Landry posted from his X campaign account. “That is why I am honored to endorse one of the greatest presidents in our country’s history, Donald J. Trump.”

Last spring, Trump endorsed Landry, who was then the attorney general, in his campaign for governor. And last fall his son Donald Trump Jr. led a Landry rally in Bossier City.

Landry was inaugurated Monday following a ceremony Sunday, replacing two-term Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, who was term limited.

