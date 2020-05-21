Get to know 2020 Influential Women in Business honoree Norisha Kirts Glover

After a 13-year career in fundraising Norisha Kirts Glover realized she was ready for a career change, wanting to take more ownership over her professional destiny as opposed to it being pre-determined by a large organization. She had no idea that would eventually mean owning her own construction company.

At the time, Glover was interested in three things: managing people, projects and budgets. So when a friend suggested pursuing construction, she decided to take a risk, seeing various growth opportunities in the field.

“What I want women to see with me is that they are not beholden to whatever their current job is,” says Glover, who has a bachelor’s degree in mass communication and a master’s in public administration from LSU. “You can take whatever your skills or strengths are and transition them to whatever works for you.”

Over the past five years, Glover has grown NRK Construction into a respected design-build residential and commercial construction firm specializing in sheetrock, painting and flooring services. Since going full time with the firm in 2016, Glover’s scope of work has transformed from predominantly repairing homes ravaged by the 2016 floods to, in recent years, picking up more high-profile commercial projects within the community, such as Chef Jay Ducote’s planned brick-and-mortar Gov’t Taco restaurant on Government Street and the Baton Rouge Metro Airport’s first offsite parking lot, which will feature 183 parking spots.

They’re the kinds of projects Glover resolved she would bid on years ago, and only as the prime contractor—a financially driven move that, while beneficial, often prevents her from participating in minority-owned and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise programs, which typically help local business owners get work as subcontractors.

Though Glover sees value in the programs (and has utilized them before), she thinks back to why she shifted careers: to take more risks and have greater autonomy in her job, which, she says, is better achieved in the prime role.

