Gallup: Two-thirds of remote workers want to remain at home

The coronavirus pandemic has affected U.S. workplaces like nothing else in modern history, with impacts like high unemployment, the shuttering of businesses and the shift of many workers to off-site, remote work.

Gallup has been tracking full- and part-time U.S. workers’ activity and attitudes amid the COVID-19 pandemic using its online, probability-based panel survey since March. The latest data, from Sept. 14-27 polling, has provided further insights about the evolution of workers’ views of remote working.

Here’s a few takeaways:

• Many Americans who switched to remote work to avoid catching or spreading the coronavirus in the spring have since returned to their workplaces. Another recent Gallup poll shows similar findings, suggesting that remote work may have reached its ceiling during the pandemic, given that not all jobs can be performed off-site.

• A majority of workers are not concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus at their workplace. Nearly 30% of workers surveyed say they’re “not at all” concerned about catching the coronavirus at work.

• Nearly two-thirds of U.S. workers who have been working remotely during the pandemic would like to continue to do so. While 35% of workers surveyed simply prefer to work remotely, 30% would like to do so because they’re concerned about the pandemic.

