Gallup: People buy almost everything online except groceries 

The internet has transformed the way people work, communicate and buy many of the products they use, but buying groceries is not yet one of them.

According to a recent Gallup poll, 81% of Americans say they never order groceries online, while 11% say they do so at least once a month. Similarly, 88% of U.S. adults never order meal preparation kits containing fresh foods online, while 7% say they do so at least once a month.

For now, Americans are sticking with the traditional ways of getting food—shopping in-person for groceries, eating meals at restaurants, and ordering food for take-out or delivery. Gallup first asked about ordering groceries online in 2017, and the results are essentially unchanged since then. At that time, 84% said they never order groceries online, and 9% did so at least once a month.

Meanwhile, in-person grocery shopping shows no obvious signs of declining, with the percentages this year similar to those from 2017 and 2018. In-store grocery shopping is by far the most common way Americans get food, with 83% saying they shop at grocery stores at least once a week, including 37% who do so more than once a week.

In the Baton Rouge area, national chains and a group of local grocers have been steadily expanding and adding locations, proof that people are still going to grocery shop in person. Within the past year, three new grocery stores opened—Rouses at Arlington Marketplace, Matherne’s at Nicholson Gateway and Sprouts at Rouzan.

To remain competitive, grocers are beefing up their own special selections and offerings to get customers in the door, making it increasingly difficult for people to find everything they want at just one place, as Business Report details in its latest cover story about the local grocery industry. Read the feature here and the Gallup report here.