FTC plans to expand statute targeting anticompetitive practices 

The Federal Trade Commission announced today that it plans to expand its use of a century-old statute that could allow the agency to bring more lawsuits against what it sees as anticompetitive corporate behavior, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The move—broadening its interpretation of the 1914 law that created the FTC—opens the door to more legal challenges against businesses engaging in alleged coercive or deceptive conduct that undermines competition, Chair Lina Khan said in a briefing with reporters.

The change could be used to go after behavior seen in the tech sector, she suggests. For example, it conceivably could be used in cases where the FTC determines that “dark patterns”—online designs aimed at tricking users into doing things they don’t want to do—are part of a scheme to undermine competition, she says. Read the full story.