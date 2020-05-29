Free digital coronavirus training tool launched for Louisiana restaurant workers

The Louisiana Restaurant Association has launched a free digital tool called THRIVE Louisiana to help restaurant employees receive safety training regarding the novel coronavirus.

As restaurants move to reopen their businesses and dining rooms, state guidelines require that all employees receive COVID-19-specific training. THRIVE Louisiana was designed using the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s guidelines for restaurants, cafes, coffee shops and bars with a Louisiana Department of Health food service permit.

The training, which focuses on areas such as employee health screenings, social distancing, proper handwashing and enhanced sanitation measures, can be completed in less than 30 minutes.

The self-service platform was developed by MLevel, a digital learning company, which partnered with the LRA as well as Atlanta-based Dash Hospitality Group and Michele Stumpe, a partner at Taylor English Duma LLP.

“We knew that we’d have to pivot quickly to support our restaurant and bar industry as they approached reopening,” says LRA President and CEO Stan Harris. “The MLevel team approached us with a Louisiana-focused solution using their industry leading employee development platform.”

To be eligible for the free training, a restaurant must be headquartered in Louisiana and have less than 500 employees.