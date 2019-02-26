Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady CFO to retire, replacement named

After more than 20 years with the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, CFO Robert “Bob” Ramsey will retire from the organization, effective May 1.

Taking his place will be Jeff Limbocker, who is currently the regional CFO of the health system and of Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, according to a news release issued this afternoon.

No specific reason was given for the retirement, with spokesperson Ryan Cross saying Ramsey has been “planning to retire for quite some time.”

Prior to being appointed CFO of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady in 2010, Ramsey served as CFO of OLOL since 2000.

Cross did make clear to Daily Report the departure is in no way connected to the John Paul Funes embezzlement scandal. Funes, the former president of the OLOL Foundation, was fired in November from his longtime position for allegedly embezzling several hundreds of thousands in foundation funds. The U.S. Secret Service has joined the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office in investigating the Funes case.

“Bob has been an incredible leader for our ministry, and our organization and the communities we serve across the state have benefited greatly from his talent and dedication over the years,” Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady CEO Mike McBride says in a statement.

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady oversees five hospitals, including OLOL in Baton Rouge as well as facilities in Lafayette, Gonzales, Monroe and Bogalusa.

Limbocker has been CFO of OLOL since 2009, after serving as vice president of physician services and finance, according the release. A search to appoint a new regional CFO for the system’s Baton Rouge market will be conducted over the next few months.

“As an integrated health system, the role of the CFO is critical for ensuring we have a sustainable, healthy foundation,” McBride says. “We’re grateful to have Jeff, a proven expert and trusted leader, step up as we continue to grow our ministry and advance our services.”