Four finalists for BREW high-stakes pitch selected 

Four companies have been selected as finalists for the BREW 2019 high-stakes pitch competition, which is offering a $100,000 investment prize to the winning company at a live pitch event on Friday, Nov. 15.

The finalists are Baton Rouge-based lawn service app Block Lawncare, New Orleans-based accounting service Gilded, digital currency startup Moxey, and Tennessee-based Pass It Down, which helps create virtual storytelling programs for museums.

Each of the four companies was selected after an initial pool of 44 applicants was narrowed to 11 semifinalists by a team of judges with knowledge and experience in identifying investment potential. Each of the semifinalist companies submitted a detailed business plan for review before giving closed-door pitches to a panel of judges comprised of accredited investors, who selected the four finalists.

Those four will receive six hours of financial consulting from LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors, as well as six hours of legal consulting from Stone Pigman law firm in preparation for the final live pitch. The live finals will be held Nov. 15 at the Lyceum as the closing event of BREW 2019. Tickets for the live pitch are $10 and are available online.

BREW is produced by NexusLA. Major sponsors include Business First Bank, Stone Pigman Walther Whitman, eBay, and LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors. Media sponsors include Business Report and 225 magazine.