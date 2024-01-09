Five tips for navigating leadership at a young age

At just 28, Therese Walker is the youngest member of Emergent Method’s leadership team.

Since joining the firm in 2018 as a consultant, she has quickly risen through the ranks, being promoted to managing director in January 2023. Over the course of her professional journey, she’s learned a thing or two about navigating leadership at a young age.

In the latest issue of Business Report, Walker outlined her top five tips for doing just that. Those insights include overcoming “impostor syndrome,” embracing meaningful work and demonstrating commitment.

Read all of her tips, and get insights from 23 other business and community leaders on a variety of topics in Business Report’s January cover feature, “24 Leadership Insights for 2024.”





