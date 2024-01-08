Five easy steps for executives to carve out think time

Devin Lemoine was riding an elevator in an office building when a moment of small talk turned into a meaningful insight. “What are you doing here today?” asked a fellow passenger with a smile. When Lemoine, the owner and president of Success Labs in Baton Rouge, explained that she would be leading a workshop on time management, the man asked, “Are you for it or against it?”

The encounter is one that Lemoine reflects on years later. “If you would have looked at my life, you would have sworn that I was against it,” she says today. “And I would say the same thing is true for many business leaders when it comes to strategy. If I go to a group of executives and say, ‘How important is strategic planning?’ I think most are going to say it’s pretty important. But if I ask them a follow-up question, ‘How much time, energy and space do you carve out for that?’ Most of them would say, ‘not much.’”

So how can busy business executives carve out think time to consider the critical bigger picture for their companies?

First, Lemoine recommends, schedule a meeting with yourself.

“We look down a lot. We’re grinding on our to-do lists, especially in as dynamic a time and market as we are in,” the business management consultant says. “But you have to calendar that think time just like any other appointment, and truly block it out.”

Get four more tips from Lemoine for finding time to devote to this vital element of effective leadership. And get insights from 23 other business and community leaders on a variety of topics in Business Report’s January cover feature, “24 Leadership Insights for 2024.”