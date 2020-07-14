First look: Cedar House Roasting Co. brings fresh take on coffee 

Walking into Cedar House Roasting Co. instantly feels comfortable. The space is open and airy, with cozy seating and natural light. But the atmosphere isn’t the only thing that distinguishes Cedar House.

While it provides an environment for local creatives to connect and work, the coffee shop also hopes to collaborate with them. For every new roast the brand releases, it pairs with a local artist to create artwork for the label. The packaged coffee is available for restaurants and grocery stores to purchase on the brand’s online store.

The coffee shop also offers supervised entertainment for children so parents can work while their kids play. The Cedar House team provides supervision while kids play in classroom-style spaces.

“We really believe in Baton Rouge,” co-owner Landon Snow says, “And we want it to be a place where people want to live, and we want to create environments and businesses that attract creatives and entrepreneurs. We feel like coffee is a good avenue to do that.”

The coffee beans it uses are directly and ethically sourced from farmers in Ethiopia and Brazil.

“The dollar that comes into our cash register goes directly to our farmers,” co-owner Jody Johnston says. “That way, we eliminate any middle men.”

Cedar House uses an energy-efficient roaster to prepare its coffee beans. The zero-emission roaster, which head roaster Johnathan Menck refers to as ”the Tesla of roasters,” helps clean the surrounding air as it works.

Johnston says the team decided to roast in house because it gives them more ability to control the way the final product tastes.

“Coffee is very complex,” he says.

Cedar House Roasting Company is at 5522 Jones Creek Road. It is open Monday to Saturday at a limited capacity from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

