FEMA hazard mitigation funding allocated to Livingston Parish projects 

Gov. John Bel Edwards today announced that $14.2 million in previously promised federal funding has become available for several statewide projects in FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

The project dollars, initially allocated in 2017, are just now being approved by the federal government for implementation. A total of $300 million is being divided among each parish impacted by the 2016 floods.

To date, 74 projects have been approved, totaling $67.6 million.

The four fully funded projects include a nearly $1 million for hurricane safe rooms at two fire stations in Denham Springs, $5.4 million to elevate 51 houses throughout Livingston Parish, $2.1 million to raise or demolish flood-prone buildings in Tangipahoa Parish and 2.4 million to update water retention structures in Lafayette Parish.

Sixteen other projects have been approved for Phase 1 funding to execute planning in East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, Tangipahoa, Vermilion and Washington parishes. The combined total approved in Phase 1 funding is $3,406,139. Once Phase 1 project information is submitted to FEMA and approved, it would be eligible for construction funding under phase 2. Read the full announcement.