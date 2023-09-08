Feds hint at possible pause in interest rates

Federal Reserve Board officials have signaled they intend to “wait and see” whether future interest rate changes will be necessary, reports Forbes.

The cautious approach is in contrast to past statements that indicated more interest rate hikes were coming.

Officials in various statements and interviews over recent weeks discussed further interest rate hikes in more measured terms, signaling a greater degree of confidence that the inflation battle may be starting to draw to a close, though noting that inflation still remains too high.

This marks a shift from the Fed’s most recent set of economic projections and statements over the summer, when most officials viewed another hike in 2023 as likely. The Fed last raised interest rates on July 26.

Now officials appear to view another hike as necessary only in the event of worrying economic data from this point on, with particular regard to inflation. Read the full article.