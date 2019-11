The Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott off Essen Lane has been sold to Mississippi-based investors for nearly $3.5 million.

Mississippi-based Prestige Hospitality Investments LLC bought the property from a New York investment group, Hospitality Investment Trust, which sold the property through a subsidiary LLC.

The New York firm has sold several of its Baton Rouge properties since August, including two hotels near Baton Rouge General that sold for $10 million.