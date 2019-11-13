Executive Spotlight: Lamar Advertising Company’s Jay Johnson 

Jay Johnson officially stepped into his role as chief financial officer of Lamar Advertising Company on Oct.1, four months after being appointed to the position. Previously, he served as executive vice president and CFO of the publicly traded DiamondRock Hospitality Company, where he led all financial activities for the lodging real estate investment trust. In his new role at Lamar, Johnson succeeds Keith Istre, who announced in January his intent to retire at the end of the year. Business Report chatted with Johnson for its Executive Spotlight feature. See the full Q&A, here’s a sample of what you’ll find:

For those who aren’t familiar with Lamar, how would you sum up what the company does?

“Lamar is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in the world, with more than 360,000 displays. We help both local businesses and national brands reach their customers and have the largest network of digital billboards in the U.S. Some of our largest customers include McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, State Farm and Pepsi, as well as other well-known national brands.”

What’s your strategy for trying to achieve a healthy work-life balance?

“Two cell phones—one for personal use and one for business. It is something I began over a decade ago and it allows me to unplug from work from time to time, particularly on weekends. For example, if I am out with my family on a Saturday afternoon, in most instances I will leave my work phone behind.”