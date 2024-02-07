Entrepreneurs are asking Congress to redefine what it calls a small business 

What size of operation is considered a small business by the government? The definition varies depending on the program and industry, but a group of business owners is asking Congress to make those parameters more flexible, Inc. reports.

The House Committee on Small Business, heard from a quartet of small business owners this week about the formula that the Small Business Administration uses to determine how to characterize a small business for its eligibility for SBA programs, access to capital, and federal contracting opportunities.

The group argued that the current framework doesn’t incentivize growth.

If a company outgrows its small business designation it could lead to fewer contracting opportunities, setting the now-midsize firm against a much larger company, like Lockheed Martin or Ratheon, to compete for opportunities. When it comes to bidding, the corporate giants are often thought to be able to accept less for a contract than a company with fewer resources. Read the full story from Inc.