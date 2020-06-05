EM’s Bakery brings colorful Japanese desserts, bread to Baton Rouge 

Bright purple yam bread and green matcha cheesecake aren’t everyday desserts in Baton Rouge.

That’s probably why home baker Michelle Huynh, owner of EM’s Bakery, usually sells out of her baked goods within an hour online. She sells a variety of breads and Japanese cheesecakes through Instagram.

Buyers in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette purchase cakes and loaves the same day she posts photos of her creations online.

Huynh, 25, started baking in July 2019. She wanted to create baked treats she hadn’t seen available locally and started experimenting with Asian recipes. Huynh shared her baking with her friends on social media. Before she knew it, she was receiving requests for orders through Instagram, and she never looked back.

She now makes about 50 loaves of bread and 20 cakes per week. When she’s not in the kitchen, she is making deliveries to customers and has also started selling items at Teatery Tea and Tapioca on Corporate Boulevard. This year, Hyunh plans to start accepting fewer custom orders so she can sell more of her baked goods at Teatery.

Prior to becoming a full-time baker, Huynh worked at Chow Yum Phat and Gov’t Taco at White Star Market before the food hall closed. She aims to own her own bakery and cafe in the future where locals can try her baked goods and other tasty dishes.

