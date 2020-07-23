Election qualifying enters day two; Senate race heats up 

An open U.S. House seat representing northeastern and central Louisiana attracted strong interest from candidates, with at least seven contenders now signed up for the race as Louisiana reaches the second day of its election qualifying period for the November election.

In Louisiana’s U.S. Senate race, nine contenders have registered to challenge Republican incumbent Bill Cassidy, with Democratic Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins officially adding his name to the ballot a day after launching his campaign. Cassidy plans to qualify for his re-election bid Friday, The Associated Press reports.

In addition to Cassidy, five of Louisiana’s incumbent congressmen are seeking reelection: Republican Reps. Steve Scalise, Clay Higgins, Mike Johnson and Garret Graves and Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond. All have drawn challengers.

While most of the state’s congressional incumbents are running to hang onto their seats, there’s a free-for-all for the lone vacancy in the 5th Congressional District. Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, a doctor from rural Richland Parish, decided against running for a fourth term after losing in the governor’s race last year.

In addition to these congressional races, there are several judgeships and other East Baton Rouge Parish elections on the ballot. Below are the candidates who have qualified so far with the Secretary of State’s office for parishwide, regional and statewide races.

• U.S. Senate—John Paul Bourgeois (no party-Gretna), Derrick “Champ” Edwards (D-Harvey), David Drew Knight (D-New Orleans), Antoine Pierce (D-Baton Rouge), Reno Jean Daret III (no party-Metairie), “Xan” John (Other-Lafayette), Adrian Perkins (D-Shreveport), Aaron C. Sigler (L-Hammond), and Peter Wenstrup (D-New Orleans).

• U.S. Representative 2nd Congressional District—Belden “Noonie Main” Batiste (I-New Orleans), Cedric L. Richmond (D-New Orleans), and David M. Schilling (R-Hahnville).

• U.S. Representative 6th Congressional District—Garret Graves (R-Baton Rouge) and Richard Torregano (no party-Baton Rouge).

• Mayor-President Metro Council, City of Baton Rouge—Sharon Weston Broome (D-Baton Rouge), Jordan Piazza (R-Baton Rouge), and Tara Wicker (D-Baton Rouge).

To see all of the judicial, Metro Council and other candidates, click here.