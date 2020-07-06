Economic recovery hinges on child care availability 

The child care crunch triggered by the pandemic has rapidly become a crisis for many workers and companies that is hindering the economic recovery, disproportionately harming women and threatening to leave deep scars for years to come, according to The Washington Post.

A consensus is emerging among top economists and business leaders that getting kids back into day cares and schools is critical to getting the economy back to normal.

And the American Academy of Pediatrics warned this week that keeping children out of school in the fall would threaten a degree of “social isolation” for children that could lead to mental and physical harm.

Yet many school systems are discussing only a partial reopening in the fall or remaining virtual, including in Baton Rouge, and up to half of the country’s child care centers may shut permanently because they can’t survive financially, industry leaders warn, leaving families with even fewer options.

Thirteen percent of U.S. parents had to quit a job or reduce their working hours due to a lack of child care, according to a survey of 2,557 working parents conducted by Northeastern University from May 10 to June 22. The survey found parents were losing an average of eight hours of work a week—the equivalent of a full day—because they had to address their kids’ needs.

As a result of the crunch on families and business, industry groups are urging Congress and the Trump administration to approve $50 billion in federal aid to ensure child care centers don’t go out of business and families, especially those looking for work, can afford to send their kids. Business leaders and economists have joined that call. Read the full story.