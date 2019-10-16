EBR hotels bring in $3.3M over LSU-Florida weekend

Between two concerts, the much-hyped LSU-Florida game and a Saturday election, East Baton Rouge Parish hotels raked in some $3.3 million in revenues last Thursday through Saturday, local tourism officials told Daily Report this afternoon.

The figure comes from the reported earnings of all parishwide hotels participating in the STAR Report—which equates to roughly 80% of hotel properties in the parish, or some 9,100 rooms, says Paul Arrigo, president and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge.

Revenues are up about $266,000 from 2018, when the anticipated LSU-Georgia game coincidentally fell on the same weekend. But several other high-profile events took place on top of the LSU-Florida matchup; namely, Bob Seger performing Thursday night at the Raising Cane’s River Center, Lauren Daigle taking the same stage Friday night and polls opening Saturday for the statewide primary election.

“LSU also wasn’t doing as well last year as they are now,” Arrigo says. “There were more Georgia fans who came in 2018 than there were Florida fans this year, so it was more LSU fans staying in hotels this time.”

The day-by-day revenue breakdown, compared to the same weekend last year:

Thursday (Oct. 10) : $562,000 (+20%)

Friday (Oct. 11) : $1,247,000 (+1.8%)

Saturday (Oct. 12) : $1,465,000 (+11%)

While revenues were certainly high for a football weekend, Arrigo says the 2018 LSU-Alabama game drew in about $100,000 more, though occupancy rates were roughly the same.

More people also stayed in local hotels this time around. Thursday’s occupancy rate hovered near 62%—up from 57% the same day last year—while Friday occupancy (86%) was essentially flat. Saturday’s, however, was noticeably higher—92% compared to last year’s 87%.

Arrigo says his organization is monitoring activity for the Oct. 26 matchup against Auburn, but doesn’t expect “nearly the demand.”