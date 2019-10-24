DOTD to host I-10 flyover ramp meeting this afternoon 

The Louisiana DOTD is inviting the public to attend a meeting about the proposed construction of a flyover ramp from I-10 West and an exit ramp from I-12 West to College Drive.

The meeting is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. today at the Baton Rouge Marriott, WAFB-TV reports. At the meeting, DOTD will provide info about the projects and get input from residents. Team members will also be available to answer any questions. Comments on the project can be submitted at the meeting or mailed to HNTB Corporation.

The College flyover ramp is part of the larger, $1 billion I-10 widening project, which will broaden the interstate from the base of the Mississippi Bridge to the I-10/I-12 split eastward and on the western side of the bridge starting at La. 415. Read a Daily Report story about the project here.