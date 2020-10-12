Despite predictions, wave of US bankruptcies hasn’t happened

When the COVID-19 recession hit, it seemed certain that a wave of bankruptcy filings would follow. But there hasn’t been any wave, Bloomberg reports, with one key measure even showing a decline in filings from last year.

While chapter 11 filings overall are up 21% from last year, that number has grown as the result of a sharp increase in filings by companies that have multiple affiliates, each of which files separately. Counting just parent companies and those with no affiliates, chapter 11 filings are actually 28% lower for March 1 through Sept. 30 compared with the same period in 2019.

This is mostly good news—a sign that companies and households aren’t as stressed at this stage as many economists and bankers were expecting.

On the other hand, bankruptcy filings aren’t a perfect measure of hardship. Many companies are barely hanging on and could be forced to file soon if a new round of coronavirus relief isn’t forthcoming. Many small businesses and low- to middle-income households could go bust without ever showing up in federal bankruptcy court. Read the full story.