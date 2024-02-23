Despite inflation report, Fed still looking to cut interest rates later this year

The U.S. central bank is on track to cut interest rates later this year, Axios reports.

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams on Thursday told Axios that rates could be cut despite stronger-than-expected inflation and labor market data in January.

“My overall view of the economy basically hasn’t changed based on one month of data,” he said.

Williams notes that inflation’s progress toward the Fed’s 2% goal can be a “bit bumpy,” but overall, inflation and the economy are headed in the right direction.

“It’s really about reading that data and looking for consistent signs that inflation is not only coming down but is moving toward that 2% longer-run goal,” he said. “I don’t think there’s any formula, one indicator, or something that will tell you that. It’s really looking at all the information together, including these signs in the labor market and others, and extracting the signal.”

Williams is vice chair of the Fed’s rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee. The central bank has held its benchmark interest rate steady in the 5.25% to 5.50% range since July. Read the full interview.