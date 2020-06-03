Roundup: Tropical storm / SASSO / NBA season 

Cristobal eyes Louisiana: The National Hurricane Center forecast for Tropical Storm Cristobal still has Louisiana in its crosshairs for landfall. While Cristobal has already weakened now that it’s over land, and is likely to weaken further over the next 24 to 36 hours, virtually all of the guidance keeps the core intact and brings the system back over water by Thursday or Friday. From there, it’s forecast to track north, with the NHC predicting an arrival along the central U.S. Gulf Coast (most likely Louisiana) on Sunday. Read the latest update form WAFB-TV.

Honored: Baton Rouge-based branding and marketing agency SASSO has won nine Telly Awards for video projects created for both local and national clients. The winning videos span a variety of client campaigns developed for digital marketing, social media, branded content, and TV, according to a company announcement. The awards, which honor video and television across all screens, receive more than 12,000 entries from around the world each year.

Hoops return: ESPN reports the NBA is proposing a plan to have 22 teams play out the remainder of the season that was suspended by the coronavirus outbreak back in March. The plan would bring the teams, including the 16 current playoff clubs, to Orlando to play out eight regular-season games. The results of those games will decide the final playoff field. The season would resume July 31 and run through Oct. 12. Read the full story.