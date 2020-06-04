Roundup: Sandbag locations / Electric transport / Mortgage rates

Be prepared: WBRZ-TV has published a list of Baton Rouge locations where residents can pick up sandbags ahead of Tropical Storm Cristobal. Residents should plan to bring their own shovels. See the list of locations here.

New buses: The Capital Area Transit System announced Wednesday it has been awarded $3,872,089 in federal grant money to buy electric buses. This was made possible by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No Emission Grant Program. CATS was one of 41 organizations funded by this program and was the only one in Louisiana. WAFB-TV has the full story.

Slight increase: Encouraging economic news pushed mortgage rates higher this week, The Washington Post reports. According to the latest data from Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average ticked up to 3.18%. It was a record-low 3.15% a week ago and 3.82% a year ago. The 15-year fixed-rate average was unchanged at 2.62% with an average 0.7 point. It was 3.28% a year ago. See the full update.