Roundup: Mississippi River closure / Huey P. Long Bridge shuttered / Shark sighting

Closed: The Mississippi River is closed to navigation at Vicksburg, Mississippi, north of Natchez, after a 30-barge tow struck a railroad bridge between the city and Louisiana, The Vicksburg Post reports. The tow, operated by Marquette Transportation, the same company that struck—and shuttered—the Sunshine Bridge last October, hit the bridge just after 7 a.m. U.S. Coast Guard officials say two grain barges sank, but no injuries were reported. Coast Guard officials are on site investigating. To read a Business Report story on who tends to pay for these repairs, click here, and for a column on the subject, click here.

Also closed: The Huey P. Long Bridge crossing the Mississippi River in Jefferson Parish is also closed after a ship’s antennae apparently hit the bridge this afternoon, NOLA.com reports. The state Department of Transportation and Development is inspecting the bridge. Causeway Police Department General Manager Carlton Dufrechou confirmed the agency had been asked to close the bridge, though he could not yet confirm whether a collision had taken place. Read the full story.

Landing Jaws: Navarre Beach is a popular destination for Baton Rouge families looking for some fun in the sun. Well, an unwelcome visitor joined those at the beach Tuesday when anglers at the Navarre Beach pier hauled in a 10-foot long, 650-pound great white shark, reports the Pensacola News Journal. Unlike the residents of Amityville in the movie Jaws who wanted all sharks killed ahead of the July 4 holiday, this great white was tagged and released. While it’s not unusual for great whites to enter the Gulf of Mexico, it is rare to catch one. Read the full story.