Roundup: Robocalls lawsuit / Catalytic converter thefts / Police mugshots 

Endless ringing: Attorneys general across the U.S. have joined a lawsuit against a telecommunications company accused of making more than 7.5 billion robocalls to people on the national Do Not Call Registry. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix against Avid Telecom, its owner and the company’s vice president. The lawsuit alleges Avid Telecom used spoofed or invalid caller ID numbers. Read more.

Rising crime: Louisiana had an estimated 800 catalytic converter thefts in 2022, according to research from Been Verified, an increase of nearly 3,000% since 2019’s 27. Been Verified found there was a 540% increase in thefts across the U.S. from 2020 to 2022. Read the full story from USA Today Network.

Reversing last year’s law: The Louisiana Senate is on track to reverse a bill it passed unanimously just a year ago that limited the release of mugshots of people accused of nonviolent offenses prior to conviction. House Bill 265, sponsored by Rep. Bryan Fontenot, R-Thibodaux, would effectively repeal most of a law that state Sen. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans, sponsored last year. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.