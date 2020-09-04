Cypress Coast Brewing sets opening date after years of delays 

Caleb Schlamp and Justin Meyers have gone from being co-workers to neighbors to local entrepreneurs ready to offer Baton Rouge another option for locally brewed beer.

The duo’s long-awaited Cypress Coast Brewing Co. on Government Street opens the weekend of Sept. 12 to the general public, after more than two years of delays. This weekend, a group of 100 early supporters dubbed “the Founders” will get a taste during a soft opening.

Schlamp and Meyers began brewing beer from home about seven years ago and started entering their brews into competitions. Their beers won every contest they entered, the two say. Following their continued success, the two teamed up with their wives, Brittany Schlamp and Rachel Meyers, and Cypress Coast was born.

“Coming from home-brewing, we just like to experiment and do different things. That’s the fun part,” Schlamp says. “Since we’re a smaller brewery, we’ll probably have a different beer every week. So, I think that’ll be the most fun.”

The opening process has been a long and arduous one for the team. First, there were continuing complications with the equipment they purchased. Then, the pandemic hit.

For the first opening weekend, the company will offer a New England IPA, a porter, a blonde, a Belgian beer and a small-batch coffee porter made using French Truck Coffee. They plan to introduce one or two more brews the following weekend.

Because of the pandemic, Cypress Coast will only offer to-go options as it operates under a bar permit.

