Cox Louisiana HBO subscribers can get HBO Max at no extra cost

Cox Louisiana subscribers who are currently paying for HBO can, at no extra cost, be automatically upgraded to HBO Max, which the cable giant has signed on to carry.

For a customer to get upgraded to Max, which dropped yesterday, HBO needs to strike a deal with the company that’s already billing them for HBO, whether it’s a cable-TV company like Cox Communications or a digital provider like Apple. HBO Max has been ramping up these deals, and there’s a growing list of providers that are letting their HBO customers upgrade to Max. (See the full list here.)

“All of Contour’s existing HBO subscribers will have immediate access to HBO Max at no extra cost, in addition to their existing HBO linear and on-demand services,” Cox Louisiana spokeswoman Sharon Truxillo says in an emailed statement. “All remaining and new customers will be able to purchase HBO Max directly from Cox.”

While HBO Max is not yet integrated on the Contour platform, customers will be able to log into the HBO Max app on supported devices or access it on desktop and log in using their Cox account credentials.

Streaming requires a Cox user ID and password. Customers can then start watching Max shows immediately.

