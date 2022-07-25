COVID changed how freshly minted college graduates find jobs 

The pandemic changed everyone’s lives, and graduating college students were some of the most affected as the job market began to fill with uncertainty.

Advisers had to alter their approach in helping students and employers connect.

Jennifer Caldero, graduate programs coordinator for MBA students at Southern University, says she now pushes students to create accounts on platforms like LinkedIn and Handshake, so they can better network themselves.

Students are also using more digital job search options, says Kelly Rownd, manager of career exploration at the LSU Olinde Career Center.

“It appears that there are more jobs than people to fill the roles,” Rownd says. “That being said, the decision around where and how to search for jobs is very nuanced and individualized.”

However, with so many jobs now remote, there is greater competition, because companies can hire talent from anywhere.

