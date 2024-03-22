Could Louisiana Democrats have a new leader soon?

The presidential nominee won’t be the only leadership position considered on the ballots this Saturday—Louisiana Democrats will also vote on their party’s leader, reports Louisiana Illuminator.

Progressive Democrats around the state hope to oust Katie Bernhardt as chair and install new leadership following last year’s statewide elections left Democrats largely beaten.

Bernhardt created a rift in the state party when she starred in a television ad campaign last year that appeared to position herself as a candidate for governor. The Democrats’ endorsed candidate, Shawn Wilson, failed to force a runoff with eventual winner, Republican Jeff Landry.

A coalition of 105 Democrats on a slate called Blue Reboot are running for seats on the 210-member State Central Committee. Among other things, the committee is charged with selecting a party chair.

“We are in a deep hole that we’ve got to have a big coalition working to get out of,” Lynda Woolard, Blue Reboot’s co-founder says.

