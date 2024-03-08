Could a state constitutional overhaul make it onto the November ballot?

Gov. Jeff Landry and Republican legislative leaders hope to put a revised, shorter version of the Louisiana Constitution before state voters for approval alongside the presidential election on Nov. 5, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The governor wants to condense the state’s constitution, which was adopted in 1974 but has since been amended more than 200 times.

The lengthy process to put a new version of the constitution before voters is expected to begin during the Louisiana Legislature’s regular lawmaking session that starts Monday.

“We are going to take a shot at reforming our constitution,” Landry said Thursday during a convention for the conservative Pelican Institute think tank in Baton Rouge.

There is broad consensus Louisiana’s constitution has become unwieldy but there is no agreement on what adjustments should be made. Concern over what changes could get approval has led to a yearslong stalemate over convening a convention to rewrite the document.



This year, Landry and others are attempting to overcome that barrier by taking an initial step that wouldn’t substantively change state laws or protections—at least in the short term.

They have said they would not strike down any state laws contained in the constitution outright or propose new language for the document during a potential rewrite. Instead, they would only streamline the document by removing provisions and relocating them to a state statute, where they would remain unchanged for the time being.

Read the full story.