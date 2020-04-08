Coronavirus brings business networking to a screeching halt

For job-seekers, entrepreneurs, sales professionals and others who depend on face-to-face interactions with potential clients, employers and customers, the abrupt end to business networking has been one of the more brutal effects from the coronavirus.

Without any opportunities to rub elbows at networking happy hours or make small talk at conference lunches, the Wall Street Journal reports that many people are turning to social media, text messages and video calls to stay connected and try to drum up new opportunities.

Neva Butkus, the newly appointed president of Forum 225, says the brand-new board is trying to think creatively about how to restructure networking events, one of the hallmarks of membership in the young professional organization. That could mean transferring Forum 225’s regular luncheons and socials to exclusively virtual events, she says, or it could mean connecting its 300 members—the majority of whom range in age from their early 20s to mid-30s—with other virtual resources they may need, such as information regarding unemployment insurance or advice on working from home.

“Especially for people in their early 30s, all this current uncertainty and anxiety around the economy is building on the fact that this demographic already took a hit with the job market in 2008,” Butkus says. “To an extent, they’re still recovering from 12 years ago, so that might be something we’ll have to look into and consider as well when moving forward.”

In lieu of in-person networking, the organization relaunched its “We Are BR” campaign and is donating 10% of proceeds to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

“Since young professionals can’t physically get together, we wanted to develop a way to make us feel connected while also supporting our community during this time,” Butkus says.

Another indication of how networkers are adapting to the freeze on in-person meetings is an increase in activity on LinkedIn, WSJ reports. Members’ interactions with their professional connections, such as commenting on and resharing posts, jumped 55% in the week ending March 24 from the year before, according to the networking site.

Meanwhile, the local entrepreneurial community is also taking a hit from the lack of networking opportunities and in-person pitch meetings, where many collect seed funding from investors.

“We’ve been in frequent communication with our clients to assess their needs,” says Genevieve Silverman, president and CEO of the Research Park Corporation, “and much of our work in the past two weeks was to help them digest and understand the federal legislation and assist them in connecting to lenders for emergency loan assistance.”

Now, Silverman says the RPC’s focus has shifted toward planning a resiliency series of webinars and interactive calls about how entrepreneurs can maintain momentum and continue to raise capital during a crisis. Bill Ellison of Innovation Catalyst will be speaking during a webinar scheduled for Tuesday, while another more in-depth session on raising capital during a crisis is slated to take place “sometime soon.”