Construction on new GEO Prep campus soon to begin

A permit has been granted for some $9.4 million worth of work to begin on a new high school campus for GEO Prep, a north Baton Rouge charter school.

A roughly 47,000-square-foot, two story building will be built at the school’s North Sherwood Forest Drive campus, the former site of St. Louis King of France Church. The building will feature 19 classrooms and serve ninth- through 12th-grade students currently enrolled at GEO Next Generation High School, which began this fall. There will also be a gym and a warming kitchen at the new school.

The permit was issued to Indiana-based GEO Foundation Properties Inc.

The school bought the more-than-15-acre property in June 2018 for $4.75 million, which included the former church and a school facility. The church and school negotiated the sale for months, once the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education formally approved moving the school.