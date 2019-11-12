Construction on Elysian III to start next year

Construction on the third phase of Elysian residential housing in downtown Baton Rouge is set to begin early next year, says Downtown Development District Executive Director Davis Rhorer.

The project will be located at 750 Canal Street, at the corner of Spanish Town Road, and feature 42 units. Fifty percent of the units will be leased at market rate, while the other half will be reserved as affordable units. Planning is also underway on Elysian IV, Rhorer says.

The Planning Commission unanimously approved the plans for the third phase of the development last month.

The first two phases of the project each consist of 100 units in four-story buildings on Spanish Town Road, next to where Elysian III will be built, comprising a mixture of both market-rate and affordable units.