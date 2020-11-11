Companies find creative solutions for worker burnout 

A few months into the pandemic, Nick Popoff let his guard down in an all-hands video call and said aloud what many had been experiencing: He felt burned out.

“Work burnout is insidious. It’s not just like a red light that comes on,” says Popoff, a manager at Eventbrite. “It’s something that very slowly starts to happen, and that’s how it can catch people by surprise.”

After sharing his experience in the meeting, colleagues came forward, saying that they, too, felt exhausted by both work and life in a pandemic. Popoff began leading “recognizing burnout” sessions for other employees, giving staffers a forum to voice their feelings, and to hear advice from mental health professionals about how to cope.

The effort is one of many experiments afoot in corporate America as bosses stare at a sea of faces on Zoom and worry, The Wall Street Journal reports. Managers say many remote employees report feeling depressed, fed up and wary of what’s next. Companies are adapting policies and rushing to roll out benefits to head off a surge of employee distress.

In addition to expanding access to counseling and mental health services, many employers are trying other approaches, such as insisting employees disconnect or offering more training for managers.

Eventbrite, for example, recently changed leadership training to focus on how supervisors can manage with empathy while people are working remotely, helping them better connect to employees. Other companies have taken steps to bolster morale. Seattle construction and engineering company McKinstry Co. LLC began issuing companywide “good news Friday” memos, pointing out good news from the past week. Read the full story.