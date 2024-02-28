Colleges turn to ‘no loan’ policies as cost of education rises

Amid the growing college affordability crisis, a handful of the nation’s most prestigious schools are working to eliminate education debt from the start of their students’ undergraduate journey, reports CNBC.

Roughly two dozen colleges and universities now have “no-loan” policies, which means they will meet 100% of an undergraduate student’s need for financial aid with grants rather than student loans.

Among the schools on The Princeton Review’s “Best 389 Colleges” list, 23 promise to meet 100% of their undergraduates’ financial need without loans. Schools turning to bare more of the financial burden of their students include Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Yale University.

“Post-Covid more schools are rolling out no-loan policies mostly on the back of Princeton, which had the money in its endowment to do something,” says Menaka Hampole, an assistant professor of finance at Yale School of Management. “Princeton takes the lead and other schools follow suit—but it’s the top universities that can afford to do this.”

Nationwide, colleges continue to feel the consequences of fewer students and declining tuition revenue, according to Colin Hatton, senior consultant of NEPC’s endowments and foundations team. For the most part, college endowments have paid the price.

