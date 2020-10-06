Clorox exec at BRAC diversity event: We want to be inclusive so we can get great ideas 

Instead of “not seeing color,” Erby Foster, chief diversity officer for The Clorox Company, encourages Capital Region executives to recognize the strength of a diverse and inclusive workforce.

“Diversity is about recognizing differences, equality is making sure everyone has access to great opportunities, and inclusion means a sense of belonging,” Foster said at the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s annual Diversity in Business event this afternoon. “There are smart people everywhere and we want to make sure we’re making opportunities for people to give us their great ideas.”

Foster says Clorox aims for its workforce to represent the diversity of its consumers. Looking at local census metrics could be one way for a company to explore how diverse it should be, although any goals set for executives should be ones that they can reach.

The most important thing companies are missing right now, he says, is when they say they don’t “see” color or gender. Creating an inclusive environment has to be intentional through actions and conversations. Inclusion is important, he says, because it helps employees stay engaged and increases retention.

“Everyone is different. You want to say ‘I recognize those differences, and I want to embrace and learn about it,” Foster says. “Everyone can become an ally for inclusion and diversity. Get out of the stands as a spectator and get onto the court as an inclusion player.”

At the event, BRAC awarded its third annual Diversity Star Awards. ExxonMobil Baton Rouge was named the large business winner and Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge was named as the small business winner.