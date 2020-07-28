City-parish sales tax collections rose in May but remain down from 2019 

Recurring sales and use tax collections in May for the city and parish combined were down 10.6% from the same month a year ago, according to the most recent General 2% Sales and Use Tax Report, with year-to-date collections down 5.7%.

These decreases are due primarily to business closures resulting from the COVID-19 state requirements.

Figures released Tuesday show overall sales tax revenue and vehicle tax collections totaled more than $14.8 million in May—an amount which rose from roughly $13 million in April, and which contributed to the $75.2 million the city-parish accumulated in the first five months of this year.

The parish took in about $6.1 million in sales tax dollars in May, down 4% from last year. Vehicle tax collections in the parish were down 12.6% in May compared to 2019.

Sales tax revenue for the city, meanwhile, was down 14.3% from the previous year, declining from $8.8 million to $7.6 million. Vehicle tax collection dropped 22.5%. Year-to-date, the city is seeing an overall tax collection drop of 8.4%. Check out the full report.