Cheers: Mid City Beer Garden open today

The much-planned, long-awaited Mid City Beer Garden is now open, according to a post published this afternoon on the business’ Facebook page.

“IT’S OPENING DAY! Let the good times flow at Mid City Beer Garden,” the post reads. “Our doors are open for business at 2 p.m.! Cheers.”

Located at the corner of Government Street and Steele Boulevard, the beer garden offers 60 beers on tap, as well as a food menu that includes po-boys, chicken wings, pretzels and a grilled cheese and tomato soup combo. The space also features TVs.

Today’s opening comes more than one year after construction crews broke ground on the project and brings an end to four years of planning overall.

Behind the concept are three co-owners with Radio Bar ties: Brian Baiamonte and Dave Remmetter, who own Radio Bar, and Kelli Paxton, who manages the bar. Though they couldn’t be reached for comment before this afternoon’s deadline, the trio have told Daily Report they envision the beer garden as a neighborhood communal spot where patrons can sit under a covered patio, eat food and sip craft beers with one another.

The business will operate seven days a week, opening at 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 2 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.